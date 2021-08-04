According to the latest lawsuit, 4-year-old Reshyla Winters and her 9-year-old sister, Sevayla Winters, were in bed on the evening of Aug. 7, 2019, when officers broke down the door of the family’s home, stormed in without a warrant and pointed their guns at the girls’ father, Steven Winters. While one officer knelt on Steven Winters’ back with a gun to his head, another went into the girls’ bedroom, where he shined a flashlight and pointed a shotgun at them. A third officer entered the bedroom of the girls’ grandfather and pointed a gun at him as he was sleeping in bed.