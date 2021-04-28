Mayor Lori Lightfoot called on the public to remain calm and allow the review board, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, to complete its investigation into the killing of Alvarez, who, like Toledo, was Hispanic.
Police Superintendent David Brown declined to discuss the details of the Alvarez shooting, but his department released a compilation video, complete with arrows that make it easier to see the gun Alvarez was holding.
In one of the non-compilation clips posted on the review board’s website, an officer’s body camera shows him chasing Alvarez. When Alvarez reaches a lawn in front of a house, the officer can be heard shouting, “Drop the gun! Drop the gun!” before he opens fire. Alvarez appears to drop a gun after five shots ring out and he falls to the ground.
As Alvarez lies there, he asks, “Why you shooting me?” to which the officer responds, “You had a gun.” The officer then points to a gun on the ground.
— Associated Press
MICHIGAN
Charges added in plot to kidnap governor
Prosecutors added charges Wednesday against three of six people accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr. and Daniel Harris conspired to use a weapon of mass destruction, in an alleged plan to blow up a bridge near Whitmer’s second home in northern Michigan to hinder police, according to an expanded indictment filed in federal court in Grand Rapids.
The role of the bridge in the alleged plot was disclosed by authorities months ago.
Croft and Harris also were charged with possession of an unregistered destructive device. Harris also faces a new charge of possession of an unregistered short-barrel rifle.
The three men, along with Kaleb Franks and Brandon Caserta, were arrested in October and indicted on a kidnapping conspiracy charge. They have pleaded not guilty. A sixth man, Ty Garbin, pleaded guilty in January.
The FBI said it broke up a plot to kidnap Whitmer (D) by anti-government extremists upset over coronavirus restrictions she had imposed in Michigan.
— Associated Press
CALIFORNIA
Guadalupe mural at church vandalized
A man used a sledgehammer last week to smash the face of a Virgin of Guadalupe mural painted on tiles at a church in Los Angeles.
The man was recorded on security camera video during the predawn attack at St. Elisabeth Catholic Church in the Van Nuys neighborhood on April 21.
The parish website posted photos of the damage.
The Virgin of Guadalupe is considered central to Mexican identity and is widely venerated as the patron saint of the Americas.
The parish asked for donations to restore the mural, which was painted 35 years ago, and install a plexiglass casing for protection.
— Associated Press