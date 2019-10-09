The reports into the police officers who were present when McDonald was shot 16 times were released Wednesday.

Proponents of the ordinance championed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot say it is an important step to restore public confidence in city government. Critics say it unfairly tarnishes the reputations of police officers and others.

Jason Van Dyke was sentenced in January to nearly seven years in McDonald’s killing.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD