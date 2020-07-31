“Following public safety concerns over planned demonstrations similar to the one in Grant Park two weeks ago, the City has temporarily relocated the Christopher Columbus statue at Drake Fountain in the South Chicago neighborhood until further notice,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office said in a statement. “This temporary relocation is part of an effort to prevent individuals from pulling down statues in an extremely dangerous manner, which has created unsafe situations for protesters and police, as well as residents of the surrounding community.”
Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza told the Sun-Times that she wanted to remove the Columbus statue from the South Side neighborhood.
Lightfoot has said she wants Chicago to keep the statues to preserve history and that their removal is only temporary.
Some alderman have criticized Lightfoot, saying that they don’t want the statues to be reinstalled.
The statue removed Thursday was dedicated in 1892 and is believed to be Chicago’s first statue of Columbus, according to the city’s website.
