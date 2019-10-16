Along with familiar issues such as contract length, benefits and class sizes, one of the core demands of the teachers union is not explicitly about their work environment but rather community justice: access to affordable housing.

This contract negotiation marks the first time the union has expressly called on the city to address systemic housing inequity. Illinois law restricts issues over which teachers may legally strike.

Teachers unions in Los Angeles and Minneapolis have emphasized issues like affordable housing, restorative justice and sanctuary protections for immigrants in their contract negotiations.

— Kim Bellware

CALIFORNIA

Officials probe quake's link to fuel storage fire

Officials were trying to determine Wednesday whether a 4.5-magnitude earthquake triggered an explosion at a fuel storage facility in the San Francisco Bay area that started a fire and kept thousands of people in their homes for hours because of potentially unhealthy air.

The earthquake struck about 15 miles southeast of the NuStar Energy fuel storage facility in Crockett. It occurred 15 hours before the fire Tuesday that consumed thousands of gallons of ethanol, a gasoline additive.

Video footage of the fire showed an explosion so strong that it blew the lid from one tank high into the air. The fire badly damaged or destroyed two tanks containing about 250,000 gallons of ethanol.

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District spokesman Steve Hill said it was too early to say what caused the explosion, and a team of government and industry firefighters were investigating. One firefighter had minor injuries.

Aftershocks in the area were still being felt Wednesday, including one with a magnitude of 3.4.

— Associated Press

