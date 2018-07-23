CHICAGO — The city of Chicago is set to pay nearly $3 million to the families of two people killed when a man fleeing police crashed his vehicle in 2015.

An agenda for Monday’s City Council Finance Committee lists the settlement and payment to the families of 66-year-old Willie Owens and 88-year-old Margaret Silas.

Paul Forbes was fleeing officers when he ran a red light on Chicago’s South Side. The 26-year-old hit the car Silas was in as well as other vehicles. His car also struck Owens, who was working on his stalled truck.

The families sued Chicago, arguing officers should have stopped pursuing Forbes before the crash. Police had stopped Forbes for a traffic violation when he fled. Prosecutors have said he was driving at up to 90 mph (145 kph).

