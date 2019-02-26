Toni Preckwinkle, left, a Chicago mayoral candidate, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Chicago in 2010. Democrat Susana Mendoza smiles at swearing-in ceremonies as Illinois comptroller on Dec. 5 in Springfield. (From left: M. Spencer Green; Seth Perlman/AP)

Voters headed to the polls Tuesday to make their picks from a crowded field of contenders seeking to become Chicago’s next mayor, casting ballots that could shape the future of the nation’s third-biggest city.

A record 14 candidates are seeking to fill the job once held by Harold Washington and two Richard Daleys, looking to replace Mayor Rahm Emanuel (D), who abruptly announced last fall that he would not seek a third term. An election that would have hinged on Emanuel instead became remarkably wide open, with a diverse field of candidates jostling to respond to voter concerns about crime, schools, the city’s finances and public corruption.

A candidate needs to break the 50 percent mark Tuesday to win, which seems a high bar given how many are running. If nobody emerges with a majority, the two candidates with the most votes will head to a runoff election on April 2.

The slate of candidates had been relatively slim before Emanuel’s announcement, but it grew, with nearly as many names on the ballot as there are players on the Chicago Bulls roster. The candidates are also diverse, with people of color making up nearly half the ballot and polls showing that three women are among the top contenders.

Chicago has struggled in recent years to confront a surging level of gun violence. Homicides in 2016 reached levels not seen in two decades and surpassed the combined tolls in New York and Los Angeles.



Bill Daley, one of 14 mayoral candidates, speaks at a news conference in Chicago on Feb. 8. (Teresa Crawford/AP)

Even as it was responding to this bloodshed, the Chicago Police Department was also the subject of a federal civil rights investigation and repeated protests spurred by the 2014 death of Laquan McDonald, a black 17-year-old who was fatally shot by Jason Van Dyke, a white police officer.

Video footage of the shooting was released the following year. Chicago officials had sought to keep it from being made public, and the video emerged only after Emanuel was elected to a second term and the city council had approved a $5 million settlement with McDonald’s family.

The graphic footage set off waves of public unrest. The Justice Department launched opened an investigation that later concluded that Chicago police routinely violate the constitutional rights of residents, particularly those of color. A task force Emanuel organized amid the fallout from the video’s release also found that the Chicago police face a “justified” lack of trust from the community.

Issues of law enforcement and police reform also infuse the candidacies of some on the ballot Tuesday. Among the contenders are Lori Lightfoot, a former federal prosecutor involved in issues of police reform; Garry McCarthy, who said Emanuel made him a fall guy by forcing him out as police superintendent after the McDonald video was released; and Toni Preckwinkle, the Cook County Board president, who has criticized Emanuel for his handling of police reform issues.

When Emanuel announced that he would not seek another term in the office he has held since 2011, it was at a tense moment in Chicago — just one day before Van Dyke’s trial was set to begin. Van Dyke, now a former police officer, was convicted of second-degree murder.



Former Chicago Police Board president Lori Lightfoot announces her bid for mayor of Chicago at the Hyatt Regency Chicago on May 9. (Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune via AP)

A race that had begun by focusing on Emanuel’s tenure — responding to the controversies that dominated his terms, including policing issues, gun violence, skyrocketing pension debt and his decision to close 50 public schools — has since shifted.

The campaign is now a referendum on the Chicago establishment, pitting a tier of candidates connected to the “Machine” system of the Cook County Democratic Party against those who argue they are independent enough to spark long-needed reform.

Much of this has been in response to events in the area. Chicago Alderman Edward Burke, a powerhouse in Illinois state politics who has held that job since 1969, had his offices raided by federal agents and then was accused of attempted extortion for allegedly trying to steer business in his ward to his private law firm. He has denied any wrongdoing. The scandal also extended to Alderman Danny Solis, who reportedly recorded conversations with Burke for authorities after being confronted with allegations of misconduct.

The Burke allegations have sent shock waves through the Democratic political establishment, primarily because few candidates have been untouched by Burke’s power, influence and fundraising power. Caught inside the net of allegations are Preckwinkle and Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza, both mayoral candidates who are close to Burke. Both returned campaign contributions from Burke but have still struggled to shed their associations.

Burke is also linked to two other candidates in the race: former Chicago Board of Education president Gery Chico, who received Burke’s endorsement, and Bill Daley, former chief of staff under President Barack Obama and brother to former Chicago mayor Richard M. Daley, whose family Burke has worked closely with and supported with contributions over decades.

Other candidates in the race who have been damaged by ethics issue are Amara Enyia, a community organizer endorsed by music star Chance the Rapper, who did not declare $20,000 on her 2017 federal tax return, among other financial missteps, and Cook County Circuit Court Clerk Dorothy Brown, who was removed from the ballot in January for not having enough valid signatures. Her office has been under a federal investigation for years.

Since the Burke raids, not a week has gone by that new allegations connecting the establishment candidates to so-called dark money, or other charges of Chicago-style cronyism, have made headlines here. The slinging of charges back and forth have resurrected familiar stereotypes associated with the city’s historic reputation for rough-and-tumble politics.

Among establishment candidates, Daley represents the benefits and drawbacks of such a prominent name and figure.

In one way, his name recognition has been an asset: He entered the race late but polling repeatedly showed him as a front-runner, and with nearly $7 million in campaign cash, he was also the best-funded candidate on the ballot, according to data from Reform for Illinois, a nonprofit watchdog group. Yet his name also has represented heavy baggage to voters weary of electing another Daley. His brother and his father, Richard J. Daley, both led Chicago for a collective 43 years. Besides the history of segregated public housing established in the city under the elder Daley, and the record financial debt and billions in unfunded pension liabilities left for Emanuel by the second Daley, the Daley name is not necessarily one associated with positive feelings for voters.

Who will emerge from the melee remained up to the voters on Tuesday. On Sunday, a poll commissioned by consulting firm 270 Strategies that is linked to former Obama strategists , found a three-way tie between Lightfoot, Daley and Preckwinkle, with each receiving 14 percent of the vote.

The poll also showed that Lightfoot would win a potential runoff election against Daley or Preckwinkle. Daley would be most likely to win in a runoff against Preckwinkle, according to the poll.

Berman reported from Washington.