ILLINOIS

Woman dies days after fatal attack in Chicago

A Chicago woman has died days after she was dragged from a car and shot during an attack captured on video that left her boyfriend dead and drew more attention to the city’s particularly violent year.

Yasmin Perez, 23, died Tuesday, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said. Her death came three days after Gyovanny Arzuaga, 24, was shot in the head and killed following a Puerto Rican Day parade in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The couple, who had two children, were attacked after what police called a minor traffic crash.

“They left their babies,” Arzuaga’s aunt, Vickie Ponciano, said Tuesday as she wept.

Police said the couple was ambushed by several men in the middle of a street after the crash. The deadly attack was captured on a video that was shared widely online, drawing more national attention following violence that included a recent mass shooting that killed five people in Chicago.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday called the shootings of Perez and Arzuaga “horrific” and vowed that authorities would track down those involved.

Video of the shooting showed Perez being dragged by several people from a dark SUV with a Puerto Rican flag sticking out of a window. Arzuaga, who was seen on the ground and trying to shield her, was then shot by a gunman in a white tank top.

— Associated Press

Ohio

Actor pleads guilty to endangerment charge

Drake Bell, the former star of the popular Nickelodeon show “Drake & Josh,” pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges relating to a girl who met him online and attended one of his concerts in Cleveland in 2017, when she was 15.

Jared “Drake” Bell, 34, of West Hollywood pleaded guilty via Zoom to felony attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. Sentencing is scheduled for July 12.

Defense attorney Ian Friedman said Wednesday that he could not comment on the case but said it will be revealed at sentencing “why Mr. Bell chose to enter today’s plea.”

Bell had initially pleaded not guilty to the charges earlier this month. Tyler Sinclair, a spokesperson for the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, said at the time that the girl contacted Toronto police in October 2018. Toronto authorities then contacted Cleveland police, prompting an investigation.

The attempted child endangerment charge relates to the concert, Sinclair said, where Bell “violated his duty of care” and created a risk of harm to the victim. He did not elaborate further.

Bell and the girl had “developed a relationship” online several years before the concert, Sinclair said. The charge of disseminating harmful material concerns Bell having sent the girl “inappropriate social media messages,” Sinclair said.

The sentencing range is probation to two years in prison. The girl, now an adult, will be allowed to give a victim impact statement at the sentencing.

Bell began acting as a child, but was catapulted to stardom as a teen with Nickelodeon’s “The Amanda Show” and later “Drake & Josh,” which debuted in 2004. The final episode aired in 2007.

— Associated Press

MISSISSIPPI

Atheists, humanists sue over license plates

Four words on Mississippi’s license plates have sparked a federal lawsuit.

American Atheists, the Mississippi Humanist Association and three nonreligious state residents filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the state over its “In God We Trust” license plate. The complaint accuses the Mississippi commissioner of revenue of violating the people’s freedom of speech and religion by forcing them to display the religious message on their personal vehicles.

The license plate has included “In God We Trust” since 2019. The lawsuit claims that car owners are forced to promote the religious statement or pay an additional fee for a specialty plate without it.

“Every minute they spend on the streets of Mississippi, atheists are forced to act as a billboard for the state’s religious message,” said Geoffrey T. Blackwell, litigation counsel at American Atheists.

The lawsuit also claims that there are no alternatives to the plate for trailers, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, drivers with disabilities and custom plates.

Gov. Tate Reeves, in a statement on Twitter, said he plans to defend the license plate’s motto.

“I know Mississippi’s values are our strength … and I meant it when I said as Governor I would defend our values every single day! I will defend ‘In God We Trust’ on our tag, on our flag, and on our state seal … Every. Single. Day,” he wrote.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

1 cow killed after 40 escape slaughterhouse

Forty cows escaped a slaughterhouse and ended up in a Los Angeles suburb where one was killed after charging a family, authorities said Wednesday.

The cows were reported running loose on the streets of Pico Rivera around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after a gate at a meatpacking facility was accidentally left open, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

The herd made its way to a neighborhood about a mile away and one cow charged at four members of a family, knocking them to the ground. They suffered minor injuries.

A sheriff’s deputy shot and killed the cow to protect the family from further injury, the sheriff’s department said. The family members were taken to a hospital for treatment.

“Of the forty, thirty-eight were safely captured, one was shot, and one has not been located,” the department said.

— Associated Press