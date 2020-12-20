“It is clear that the raid of Anjanette Young’s home was a tragedy that we must learn from,” Flessner said in a statement. “Standing up for racial injustice and fighting for equality within our justice system are crucial matters that we must continue to work toward addressing as a community.”

Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) said Sunday that she accepted Flessner’s resignation, effective immediately.

“I am committed to a full review of everything that occurred surrounding this incident, will take corrective action where appropriate, and will hold people accountable,” she said in a statement.

Footage of the raid on Young’s home, first reported by Chicago’s WBBM-TV, has prompted an uproar. Civil rights groups, city aldermen, pastors and Black state legislators have called the incident racist, gendered violence and a violation of a Black woman’s dignity.

Police body camera video shows officers breaking down Young’s door and ignoring her repeated pleas that they have the wrong home. Young, a social worker, said she did not have time to dress before officers stormed into her apartment.

An officer eventually put a blanket over her shoulders, but because she was handcuffed, it slipped off, leaving her exposed again.

Lightfoot’s administration has been on the defensive for missteps and controversial decisions related to the incident. Lightfoot has apologized publicly.

Young was denied a Freedom of Information Act request to the city for footage of the incident last year. She later obtained it through a lawsuit with the city. However, Lightfoot’s administration recently admitted that it did not give Young’s attorney all of the body camera footage.

The city then sought to block the footage from being aired on television but was rejected in court. City lawyers also tried to have Young sanctioned for apparently violating a confidentiality agreement, which they later withdrew.

The city recently released 20 files of footage of officers executing a search warrant.

Young has said it has been difficult to have the videos out publicly, but she wants accountability. A message left Sunday for Young’s attorney wasn’t immediately returned.

— Associated Press

NEW YORK

Officials investigate death of soldier

A 20-year-old soldier who went missing from New York state’s Fort Drum was found dead, officials said Sunday, adding that an investigation has been opened.

Hayden Harris, of Guys, Tenn., was last heard from Thursday night after he headed from Fort Drum to Watertown for a vehicle transaction, according to an Army statement. The Army asked for help from the public, and police agencies in several states joined the search.

The Selmer Police Department in Tennessee reported on its Facebook page Saturday evening that Harris was found dead. Neither police nor the Army gave details about how Harris died or where he was found. The Army’s Criminal Investigation Command said foul play is suspected.

“His death is a tremendous loss for his loved ones, this division and our nation,” Brig. Gen. Brett Funck, acting commander for Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division, said in a statement.

Harris, an infantryman with the 1st Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, trained at Fort Benning, Ga., before he joined the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum in July 2019.

Fort Drum is near the Canadian border, about 80 miles north of Syracuse.

His awards and decorations include two Army Achievement Medals, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon. He graduated Air Assault School in 2019.

He was promoted from specialist to corporal after his death.