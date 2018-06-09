MILFORD, Del. — A chicken that had been the sole survivor of a truck spill that killed thousands of birds has died.

News outlets report that the chicken died Thursday despite a fundraising campaign that raised more than $1,300 for its care.

Animal-rights activists found the chicken amid the wreckage from Wednesday’s accident and named it June. A tractor-trailer hauling the chickens to a Perdue Farms processing plant overturned Wednesday morning on a highway near Middletown.

Activists with the animal-rights group Liberation Philadelphia held a vigil Friday evening at the Perdue plant in Milford in the chicken’s honor. Nearly a dozen protesters carried with the chicken’s picture and saying “Rest in Power June.”

