The police chief told reporters a street crimes unit of officers in plainclothes had been conducting surveillance on the man because they believed he was armed with a handgun. He said the officers approached the man, identified themselves as police and the suspect then fled across Maryland Route 355, a six-lane artery.
The chief said the shooting occurred in a grassy sidewalk area near an apartment unit.
“The suspect displayed a handgun and at least one or more Gaithersburg officers discharged their department-issued firearms,” Sroka said, adding a handgun was found at the scene.
He said no officers were injured in the shooting and the man was pronounced dead at the site. The man was not immediately identified and Sroka said he had no initial details about why the officers knew he was armed.
Sroka said the officers would be placed on administrative leave while an investigation continues.
Gaithersburg is a city in Montgomery County, a Maryland suburb of the nation’s capital, and about 22 miles (35 kilometers) from downtown Washington, D.C.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.