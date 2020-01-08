“This gentleman came home and caught a burglar in his house,” Chapman said Wednesday. “The burglar produced a gun and shots were fired.”

The homeowner is an employee of Jackson County coroner’s office, news outlets reported. His name wasn’t released as he hasn’t been charged with a crime. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd said Switzer was called in to examine the body to avoid any potential conflict of interest.

Authorities said Williams was a suspect in several burglaries in the city. An autopsy on Williams is pending.

Chapman said evidence will be handed to a grand jury so they can determine if any criminal wrongdoing occurred.