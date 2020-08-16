He said those who hijack peaceful protests “will be prosecuted to the full extent lawfully.”
Images provided by the Minneapolis Police Department show red paint splattered on the sidewalk and graffiti such as “Blood on your hands” spray-painted on the building.
Police spokesman John Elder said Sunday that no officers were hurt and no one has been arrested.
The 5th Precinct saw rioting in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. Protesters burned down the 3rd Precinct building.
