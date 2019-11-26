Officer Rasheen McClain was slain Nov. 20 and officer Phillippe Batoum-Bisse was wounded inside a west side home. A 28-year-old man was shot by other officers and arrested.
Craig also said Kidd was fired in 2014 after not intervening in an assault upon his female partner but got his job back in a plea agreement.
A phone number listed in Kidd’s name rang unanswered Tuesday when called by The Associated Press.
