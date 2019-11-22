Those shootings preceded Wednesday’s fatal shooting of Officer Rasheen McClain and wounding of Officer Phillippe Batoum-Bisse after they responded to a home invasion.

Craig said the 28-year-old also is believed to have fired shots two weeks ago at that home over a 16-year-old ex-girlfriend, but the appropriate follow-up wasn’t done by investigators and the man was not arrested. An internal investigation has been started.

No charges have yet been filed against the suspect in any of the shootings.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD