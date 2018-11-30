KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A person with knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press that Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt appears headed to the NFL’s Commissioner Exempt List, sidelining him while the league investigates a video of Hunt striking a woman in February.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not issued a formal statement Friday, although one was expected for later in the evening.

The video was published earlier Friday by TMZ.

Police were called to the scene, but no charges were filed for the Feb. 10 incident. But the video shows Hunt knocking over and kicking the woman in a Cleveland hallway.

Cleveland police and the NFL did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Hunt was at practice Friday, then was excused and sent home.

