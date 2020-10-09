Park officials were investigating. The child’s identity, condition and whether the child was a boy or girl weren’t immediately available.
It was the second injury in a Yellowstone thermal feature this year. A woman backing up and taking photos fell into a hot spring or fumarole near Old Faithful Geyser in May.
The woman had entered the park illegally while it was closed due to the coronavirus.
