McCrary remains in custody at the Howard Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington. Online records show he has a court hearing scheduled for next month. They do not list an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

The indictment says the victims under the age of 7 were assaulted at Telamon Head Start’s Harrington program.

The facility said in a statement that it is devastated by the situation and is supporting the investigation.

