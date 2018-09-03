WINDSOR, Colo. — Colorado police say a child has died after being struck by a float during a Labor Day parade.

The incident happened during the Windsor Harvest Festival parade.

Police say the boy was a participant and the incident occurred near the end of the parade route.

The parade was canceled as emergency personnel treated and transported the child to a hospital where he died.

No other details were immediately released. The incident remained under investigation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.