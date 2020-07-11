“My other two kids were there, too, and they saw everything,” Keyona Carson said. “Someone just drove by and started shooting.”
Police said all three victims were expected to survive. Police believe an argument led to the shooting.
Authorities said officers recovered 42 shell casings from the scene. No arrests have been made.
The shooting came days after 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was shot and killed over the Fourth of July weekend in Atlanta.
Carson said she was heartbroken when she heard about Turner’s death and felt fortunate her son survived.
“I just thank God that he’s still here,” she said of Javonni. “They don’t even have their baby any more. I can’t imagine.”
