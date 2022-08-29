Child with lighter may have started deadly Alabama fire

IRVINGTON, Ala. — Authorities believe a child playing with a cigarette lighter started a mobile home fire in south Alabama that killed the young boy and a sibling, the sheriff’s office investigating the fire said Monday.

Investigators found the butane lighter next to a mattress that caught fire in the children’s bedroom, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. It said preliminary autopsy results indicate smoke inhalation and burns killed 4-year-old Liam Barnes and 2-year-old Noah Gordon when their home burned last Thursday in Irvington, southwest of Mobile.