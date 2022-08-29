Child with lighter may have started deadly Alabama fire

IRVINGTON, Ala. — Authorities believe a child playing with a cigarette lighter started a mobile home fire in south Alabama that killed the young boy and a sibling, the sheriff’s office investigating the fire said Monday.
Sheriff’s investigators said the children’s mother was next door visiting a neighbor when she saw smoke pouring from her home. Kali Sherman rushed inside the burning mobile home and rescued her 10-month-old son from his crib, but couldn’t save the other two.
Smoke detectors inside the mobile home near the children’s bedroom weren’t working, according to the sheriff’s office. It said investigators consulted with local prosecutors and decided no charges will be filed.