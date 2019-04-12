In this artist sketch, a Chinese woman, Yujing Zhang, left, listens to a hearing Monday, April 8, 2019, before federal Magistrate Judge William Matthewman in West Palm Beach, Fla. Secret Service agents arrested the 32-year-old woman March 30 after they say she gained admission by falsely telling a checkpoint she was a member and was going to swim. (Daniel Pontet via AP) (Associated Press)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Chinese woman recently arrested at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club has been charged with unlawful entry of restricted buildings and making false statements.

The charges against 32-year-old Yujing Zhang are contained in an indictment filed in federal court in South Florida on Friday.

Zhang faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted of the false statements count. If convicted of unlawful entry, she faces a maximum sentence of a year in prison and a $1,000 fine.

Secret Service agents arrested Zhang two weeks ago after they say she gained admission to Mar-a-Lago by falsely telling a checkpoint she was a member. Prosecutors say she was carrying computer malware and an electronic device that detects hidden cameras.

