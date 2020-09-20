Regina King’s “One Night in Miami” was first runner up to “Nomadland.” Other People’s Choice winners include Michelle Latimer’s documentary “Inconvenient Indian,” about Indigenous peoples in North America, and Roseanne Liang’s midnight madness selection “Shadow in the Cloud,” with Chloë Grace Moretz.
TIFF’s slimmed-down 45th edition wrapped up Saturday.
“The films and talent featured in this year’s Festival have left us inspired and moved,” said Joana Vicente, TIFF executive director, in a written statement. “In a time where the very future of our beloved art form was in question due to cinema and production shutdowns and film festival cancellations, we have seen a tenacity of spirit.”
TIFF artistic director Cameron Bailey added: “The pandemic hit TIFF hard and we responded by going back to our original inspiration — to bring the very best in film to the broadest possible audience and transform the way people see the world through film.”
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.