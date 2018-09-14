Oakland Athletics (89-58, second in AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (80-65, third in AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 7:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Athletics: Edwin Jackson (5-3, 3.26 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 56 strikeouts) Rays: Diego Castillo (3-2, 3.45 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay has enjoyed an offensive surge from Ji-Man Choi as of late. He’s batting .375 with six hits and three home runs in the past week. The Rays are 8-2 over their last 10 games. Tampa Bay pitchers are holding opponents to just a .229 batting average this season. The Athletics have gone 11-3 in games started by Jackson. Oakland’s lineup has 133 home runs this season, led by Khris Davis’ mark of 41. Stephen Piscotty helped the A’s earn a 7-3 win when these two teams last met on May 31. He went 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jed Lowrie is hitting .272 with 147 hits and 21 home runs in 142 games this year for the A’s. Stephen Piscotty has five home runs and 13 RBIs while slugging .914 over his past 10 games for Oakland. C.J. Cron is hitting .250 with 114 hits and 26 home runs in 124 games this year for the Rays. Kevin Kiermaier has three home runs and eight RBIs while slugging .829 over his past 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 8-2, .271 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs. Rays: 8-2, .277 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs.

RAYS INJURIES: The Tampa Bay Rays placed RHP Jose Mujica on the 60-day disabled list and will miss the 2019 season with a forearm injury on Sunday, Sept. 2.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

