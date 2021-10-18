Magnus, 60, developed a reputation as a savvy reformer capable of navigating tensions between police and community activists during his tenure as chief in Tucson and in Richmond, Calif. In a copy of his opening statement to the committee obtained by The Washington Post, Magnus tried to strike a balance between firm enforcement and sensitivity.
“I pride myself on being a pragmatic and bipartisan problem-solver,” Magnus wrote. “I care about innovative ideas, not ideology.
“If confirmed, I will do what I have always done in my professional career — uphold the law,” he stated. “I will also expect — without exception — that all agency personnel be conscientious, fair, and humane when enforcing the law.”
CBP arrests along the Mexico border have soared under Biden to the highest levels in at least two decades, and border-state lawmakers from both parties want the president to tighten enforcement. Polls show Biden’s handling of immigration and the border remain his worst-rated issue.
But immigrant advocacy groups and liberal Democrats are demanding fewer deportations and a halt to Biden’s use of the Title 42 public health law to rapidly “expel” migrants and asylum seekers. Over the weekend, activists staged a virtual walkout from a meeting with Biden immigration advisers to protest the planned restart of the Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” policy, as a federal court has ordered.
CBP has not had a Senate-confirmed leader since 2019. Biden nominated Magnus in April, but his confirmation hearing has been delayed by Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), the committee chairman, who called on the Department of Homeland Security to release documents related to the deployment of DHS personnel in response to street protests in Portland, Ore., in the summer of 2020.
Wyden agreed last month to allow Magnus’s nomination to move forward after Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas provided the materials and directed a review of the agency’s use-of-force policies.
The Senate Finance Committee does not routinely deal with immigration enforcement, but its work is relevant to CBP’s role facilitating legal trade and travel across U.S. borders. The committee’s role reviewing nominees for the commissioner job was established during the creation of DHS.
As a career police officer and commander, Magnus does not have direct experience with customs enforcement, but he said he would work with lawmakers “to protect intellectual property, U.S. agriculture, and the many products that Americans rely upon.”
Magnus also noted in his prepared testimony that his husband, Terrance Cheung, came to the United States with his mother from Hong Kong, and Magnus’s father was an immigrant from Norway.
In Tucson, Magnus ran a police department with about 1,000 officers and employees. CBP has more than 60,000 agents, officers and employees and a $16 billion budget.
His reform efforts would be directed primarily at CBP’s best-known component, the U.S. Border Patrol, which is responsible for securing border areas between ports of entry. The Border Patrol’s union, which backed President Donald Trump in last year’s election, has been fiercely critical of the Biden administration, most recently after the president said the horse-mounted agents who charged at Haitian migrants at the Del Rio, Tex., migrant camp last month “will pay.” The incident is under DHS investigation.
Some current and former CBP officials remain wary of Magnus. In 2017, Magnus wrote an op-ed in the New York Times criticizing Trump’s crackdown on “sanctuary” jurisdictions, and he angered Border Patrol leaders that year when he declined to assist its pursuit of an escaped suspect.
Chuck Wexler, executive director of the Police Executive Research Forum, a Washington think tank that promotes best practices in law enforcement, said he has known Magnus for more than 20 years and considers him well-prepared to navigate the crosscurrents of immigration politics.
“He’s probably one of the most creative police chiefs in the country,” Wexler said in an interview. “I think he comes in to Washington as an outsider who is a really good listener. He brings with him enormous sophistication in dealing with complicated issues.”
Magnus was embroiled in controversy last year after the death in police custody of a 27-year-old Hispanic man who was restrained by Tucson officers. Magnus offered to step down, but the city’s leaders did not accept his resignation.
Stewart Verdery, a lobbyist and strategist who worked at DHS under President George W. Bush, said he was unsure if any Republicans will vote to confirm Magnus, viewing his nomination as a proxy for Biden’s unpopular immigration performance. But Magnus could be confirmed along party lines, with Vice President Harris providing a tiebreaking vote in the evenly divided Senate.
“Having a person with law enforcement experience who believes in enforcement and the rule of law is important, and I think he’ll implement administration policies in a centrist manner,” said Verdery.
“Is he a Republican dream? No,” said Verdery. “Is he the most law-enforcement-minded person a Democratic administration will put up? Yes.”
Ed Gonzalez, the sheriff of Harris County, Tex., and Biden’s nominee to be director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, is awaiting a full Senate vote after the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee forwarded his nomination with a 7-to-6 vote along party lines in August. Gonzalez would be ICE’s first Senate-confirmed leader in nearly five years.
Maria Sacchetti contributed to this report.