His reform efforts would be directed primarily at CBP’s best-known component, the U.S. Border Patrol, which is responsible for securing border areas between ports of entry. The Border Patrol’s union, which backed President Donald Trump in last year’s election, has been fiercely critical of the Biden administration, most recently after the president said the horse-mounted agents who charged at Haitian migrants at the Del Rio, Tex., migrant camp last month “will pay.” The incident is under DHS investigation.