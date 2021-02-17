“’Sixty-One’ is a celebration of my Papa Chilly who helped shape who I am today and what I value,” Paul said in a statement.
“His legacy of hard work and service to others is woven through the fabric of my parenting, my community work and how I have approached my basketball career. That high school game where I scored 61 points was a healing moment through basketball and I am thrilled to work with Michael Wilbon to share this story with the world.”
Disney+ announced last December that a live-action film about Paul, which will be based on his book, was in development.
