The entire parade has now been canceled for safety reasons. This would have been the 72nd year of the parade, news outlets reported.

“We aren’t happy telling kids they can’t attend or participate in this year’s parade — but it’s better than trying to explain to a parent whose child was injured despite so many warning signs,” the chief said.

Wake Forest Mayor Vivian Jones released a video message saying she’s “angry, disappointed and heartbroken” that the event has been canceled. She says it’s not the most popular decision, but it’s the safest decision.

The town of Garner also canceled its Christmas parade this year over fears that a float sponsored by the Sons of Confederate Veterans would be “targeted for disruption.”

