LOS ANGELES — Filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s upcoming international espionage film has a title. Warner Bros. on Wednesday says the action epic is called “Tenet.”

The ensemble cast includes Robert Pattinson, John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh. Production is currently underway and the studio says filming will span seven countries.

Nolan is directing off of his own script and shooting on a mixture of IMAX and 70mm film.

“Tenet” is expected to hit theaters on July 17, 2020.

