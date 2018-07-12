BEAR, Del. — A Delaware church group that was stranded in Haiti during a mission trip has returned to the U.S.

News outlets report the 15 teenagers and five adults from Cornerstone United Methodist Church in Bear arrived Wednesday night at Philadelphia International Airport.

Violent civil unrest in Port-au-Prince over the Haitian government’s attempt to raise fuel prices kept the group from leaving. They expected to return to Delaware on Saturday and had to fly from the country’s capital city.

They left for Haiti on June 30 and say they were not in danger. Karianne Opalach tells WDEL-FM they were 100 percent safe where they had been staying with missionaries.

The group stayed roughly 50 miles (80 kilometers) from the majority of the protests that were in Port-au-Prince. They say they would return.

___

Information from: WDEL-FM, http://www.wdel.com/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.