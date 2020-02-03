Mazei was ordered to pay $59,000 to her victims, four months after pleading guilty to fraud. She worked in the Kalamazoo Diocese’s immigration assistance program.

“Ms. Mazei attributes the motivation for her conduct to her husband losing his employment, their separation and ultimately their divorce,” defense attorney James Stevenson Fisher said. “This period of her life was difficult — personally, emotionally and financially.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler said a “substantial number of victims” who paid cash can’t be identified and won’t receive restitution.