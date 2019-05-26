WILMINGTON, Del. — A church in Delaware has been badly damaged by a fire. No injuries have been reported.

The blaze engulfed Saint Mary’s Holy Church near the Delaware town of Georgetown. State investigators are trying to determine the cause of the destructive blaze.

Delaware’s office of the state fire marshal says the “heavy damage” at the church was estimated at $50,000.

The Georgetown Fire Company responded to the early Sunday blaze. It was first reported shortly after midnight.

