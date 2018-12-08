REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Officials at a Catholic Church in Rehoboth Beach say the city has forced them to remove a Nativity scene display on public property.

News outlets report that officials told St. Edmond Catholic Church to remove the scene after it was placed near the Rehoboth Bandstand.

Rehoboth Beach Communications Director Krys Johnson said the city had not given the church permission to put up the display.

The church has a separate Nativity scene on its property, but wants another display in a more prominent area.

