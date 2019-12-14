Also Saturday morning, Connecticut Against Gun Violence will sponsor a vigil at Ridgefield Town Hall. The group also will partner with Mothers United Against Violence to hold a candlelight vigil in Hartford at 4:30 p.m. to remember the many victims of gun violence.

Another candlelight vigil is planned at 5 p.m. in Salisbury to remember the Sandy Hook victims.

Gov. Ned Lamont has ordered all state and U.S. flags in Connecticut to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset in remembrance of the Newtown victims.

“The tragedy that occurred that day is one of the worst in our history,” Lamont said in a statement. “But in its aftermath, we witnessed an unprecedented outpouring of humanity, hope, and kindness cascading into our state from over the entire world, spreading a message of love that we must proactively protect.”

