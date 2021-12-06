The plan could result in the possible shutdown of churches and schools as the archdiocese responds to a decline in the number of priests and a shift in parishioners.
In a recorded message, Schnurr told his flock the changes would “enable us to form stronger parishes.”
The plan was first presented in October and was revised after the archdioceses heard from priests and parishioners.
Under the plan, new parish councils will be created and pastors will be appointed in February and March. The pastors and councils will then determine which churches will celebrate Mass.
“The work of the church is never complete,” Schnurr said.