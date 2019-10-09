Councilman Chris Seelbach says this vote helps progress “an important path toward leveling the playing field in the community.”

The lone no vote came from Republican Councilwoman Amy Murray who says she believed the protections for natural hair already fall under federal race discrimination law. She argues that passing a city law would be redundant.

At the state level, California and New York ban discrimination against natural hair and Kentucky is considering it.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD