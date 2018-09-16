Cincinnati Reds (63-86, fifth in NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (87-61, first in NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Reds: Luis Castillo (9-12, 4.66 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 158 strikeouts) Cubs: Jose Quintana (13-9, 3.97 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 135 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Peraza is riding a 10-game hitting streak as Cincinnati readies to play Chicago. The Cubs enter the matchup with a two and a half-game lead over the Brewers in the NL Central. Chicago is hitting a collective .260 on the year, led by Ben Zobrist’s mark of .314. The Reds have dropped their last three contests. Cincinnati holds a team on-base percentage of .333 for the year, Joey Votto paces the lineup with a .421 OBP. The Cubs won 1-0 in Saturday’s meeting, Jon Lester earned his 16th win of the year.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scooter Gennett leads the Reds with a .320 batting average, while Eugenio Suarez is second with a .288 average. Scott Schebler has 11 hits and is batting .297 over his past 10 games for Cincinnati. Javier Baez has 93 runs and 103 RBIs for the Cubs this year. Victor Caratini is batting .320 with eight hits over his past 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .265 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs. Cubs: 6-4, .227 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored by three runs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports