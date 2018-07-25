Sanitation crews clear abandoned belongings of a homeless encampment, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Cincinnati. The clean-up efforts ended more than a week of confusion over what would happen to more than 40 homeless individuals who called the downtown underpass home last week. (John Minchillo/Associated Press)

CINCINNATI — City officials have closed a downtown Cincinnati homeless camp, and workers are cleaning it out.

City workers began well before the posted 8 a.m. deadline Wednesday for people to vacate the area, and none of the some 40 people had lingered. Most people living at the encampment had left for shelters and detox programs by Wednesday morning. A few have been approved for permanent housing.

Workers with breathing masks and gloves loaded mattresses into garbage trucks and shoveled and raked up trash.

The cleanup efforts ended more than a week of confusion over what to do about the encampment in an underpass near the stadium where the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals play. An earlier deadline last week was extended to try to work out a longer-term plan.

