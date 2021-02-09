“I literally can’t stop crying,” Aaron Tritsch, owner of The Birch, told the newspaper. “As a restaurant owner, it seems like closing would have been easier. But I can’t do that to my staff. We’re overwhelmed and appreciative.”
As many as 90 families pooled money to give the tip, Tritsch told the newspaper.
“Go X! We love The Birch and treasure this sweet place,” the person who left the tip wrote on the receipt, the photo shows.
Fans of the teams have left rival tips at more than 20 area restaurants since Jan. 9, the newspaper reported.
Xavier beat Cincinnati 77-69 in their most recent matchup in December.
