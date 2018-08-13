LOS ANGELES — California cities are objecting to a proposed change in state regulations that they say would allow unchecked home marijuana deliveries in places that have banned local pot sales.

The California League of Cities says the change would undermine local authority and potentially lure criminal activity.

In a letter Monday to state regulators, the group warns the proposal would unleash “cannabis delivery anywhere in the state, regardless of conflicting local regulations or bans.”

The state Bureau of Cannabis Control sees it differently, and says the change would clarify what has always been the case: That a licensed pot delivery can be made to “any jurisdiction within the state.”

California kicked off broad legal pot sales Jan. 1.

The state is considering changes to rules that govern the legal marketplace.

