The truck pulled over so the remaining fruit could be secured. Traffic was stopped completely for several minutes while state workers cleaned up the spilled citrus to open up one lane. Video taken by witnesses showed crews using push brooms to round up the rolling fruits.
It took another three hours to clear the rest of the roadway and return traffic to normal.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.