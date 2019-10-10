Authorities told news outlets Thursday the 69-year-old McCausland responded to fake advertisements posted online by undercover deputies. Seven other people were also arrested in the operation, which is part of a larger effort to tackle human trafficking in the area.

City officials say the Wednesday arrest happened on a scheduled workday and that they are investigating.

McCausland is up for a work performance review later this month.

No attorney was listed in court records for McCausland.

