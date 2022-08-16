City buying tougher windshields after cop killed in cruiser

ELWOOD, Ind. — A central Indiana city where a police officer was killed by gunshots fired into his cruiser is investing in bullet-resistant windshields for its 19 police vehicles.
Carl Roy Webb Boards II, 42, of Anderson, has been charged with murder, resisting law enforcement and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon in the shooting.
Elwood Clerk-Treasurer Alison Roby said the anti-ballistic windshield is supposed to stop a bullet from a rifle.
“They can actually shoot out if there is shooting,” she said. “It at least gives them enough time to react.”
Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings has scheduled a Wednesday news conference to discuss the case. Cummings is expected to announce whether he will seek the death penalty in the case. He recently requesting an additional $50,000 for his 2023 budget in anticipation of filing a death penalty charge.