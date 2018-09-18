WILMINGTON, Del. — A city council in Delaware that promised to make its grant funding process more transparent has quietly awarded around $83,000 in grants.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports Wilmington City Council passed legislation last year meant to “heighten the level of public discussion” around grants. But nearly a dozen grants ranging from $5,000 to $15,000 have since been approved without public comment.

The awards weren’t mentioned in the council’s publicly posted budget documents or its budget presentation. The council posted the approved grants online last month. The transparency legislation followed a former council president, Theo Gregory, directing nearly $600,000 to a nonprofit he founded.

Council President Hanifa Shabazz says names of potential grant recipients weren’t shared publicly because of the perception “that those individuals might be getting the dollars.”

