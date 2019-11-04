The Montgomery Advertiser reports the initial ordinance unanimously passed in July but has yet to be enforced or signed by Mayor Todd Strange.
Homeless advocate Patrick Aitken says the ordinance would make his job impossible, barring him from distributing water and even his business card from his car.
The Southern Poverty Law Center has threatened to sue if the ordinance isn’t vetoed.
___
Information from: Montgomery Advertiser, http://www.montgomeryadvertiser.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD