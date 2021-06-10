The funeral was being held at St. John’s Catholic Church.
Familia had been with the department for five years after serving as an officer at two local colleges and a smaller suburban department.
He leaves behind his wife of 22 years, Jennifer, and two children, 17-year-old Jayla and 13-year-old Jovan.
Familia was born in La Vega, Dominican Republic, and moved to Worcester as a young boy.
Worcester Police Chief Steven Sargent last week called the loss of Familia “overwhelming.”
Familia was pursuing a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Anna Maria College. He was a member of the department’s tactical patrol force and crisis invention team, and had been training to join the SWAT Team, according to his obituary.
Off-duty, he was on the department’s basketball team and represented the department at charitable events.