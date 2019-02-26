CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials in Charlotte, North Carolina, want to lure the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association conference tournament back after it moves to Baltimore for three years, starting in 2021.

CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams told reporters Monday that Charlotte would have to work to lower prices on hotels to stay competitive. The Charlotte Observer reports at-large city council member James Mitchell has said the city needs to prioritize lowering hotel rates and providing scholarships.

Mitchell says successfully hosting the CIAA tournament has helped Charlotte land events like the 2012 Democratic National Convention and this year’s NBA All-Star Game.

In past years, the unsanctioned events accompanying the tournament have seen violence, but Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney says there were no major disturbances last year.

The tournament’s economic impact has topped $50 million in recent years.

