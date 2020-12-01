In every case, it appears that the assailant, whose face is covered, sneaks up on victims from behind after dark, the chief said. Police think the attacker uses some sort of weapon to strike the victims.
Police on Saturday released surveillance images of a possible suspect.
“The motive is somewhat in question but it appears to be a thrill of the assault, or someone who’s very violent and enjoys seeing someone hurt by this,” MacPherson said. “There’s never been a robbery — it’s always been just an assault and the assailant takes off.”
McCarthy urged residents not to walk alone and stick to well-lit areas.
