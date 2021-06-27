The memorial features five pillars before a passage of the First Amendment carved in stone. It commemorates the lives of Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters.
The memorial cost approximately $500,000 to complete and was partially funded by a grant approved by the Maryland Board of Public Works.
Monday is the third anniversary of the mass shooting. On Tuesday, a jury is scheduled to hear opening statements for the second phase of a trial for Jarrod Ramos to determine whether he is criminally responsible due to his mental health.
Ramos, 41, pleaded guilty in 2019 to all 23 counts against him in the attack, but he has pleaded that he is not criminally responsible due to mental illness. Ramos had a well-documented history of harassing the newspaper’s journalists before the shooting.