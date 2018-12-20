WILMINGTON, Del. — The city of Wilmington, Delaware, is set to settle a lawsuit alleging it allowed the arrest of people without probable cause.

The News Journal reported Wednesday that court documents filed last month announce a $500,000 settlement has been reached in the 2013 civil rights lawsuit against the city and department. The lawsuit and its settlement still need to be approved by a federal judge.

The state’s American Civil Liberties Union alleged city police violated the rights of five men by unlawfully searching them and detaining them based on “reasonable suspicion.” City spokesman John Rago says the settlement denies the city allowed arrests without probable cause and that it settled to save on court costs.

The settlement also seeks education for officers on investigatory stops and detainment and their limitations.

